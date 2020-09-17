Motorcyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Clovis Wednesday afternoon, according to Clovis Police.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Sunnyside and Shaw avenues at around 4 p.m. for a Jeep versus a motorcycle.

When officers arrived they say they attempted lifesaving measures on the motorcycle driver but were unsuccessful.

Investigators say the motorcycle driver was traveling east on Shaw Avenue when it collided with the Jeep. The impact caused the motorcycle to slide and eventually come to a rest on a concrete wall along Shaw Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and is cooperating with the police.

The investigation is on going.

