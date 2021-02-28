Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with vehicle in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with a vehicle in southeast Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

At 7:30 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple 911 calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Olive and Eighth Street.

When officers arrived they located a motorcyclist that was pinned under a vehicle.

Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department says some good Samaritans in the neighborhood were able to lift the vehicle with a fork jack and move the motorcyclist to the side.

The motorcyclist was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear end of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

