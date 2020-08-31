Motorcyclist killed attempting to pass vehicle near Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist was killed after attempting to pass a vehicle outside of Hanford Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 2004 Chevy Truck was driving west on Excelsior ave slowing down to turn left on 13th ave when a black 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle attempted to pass the truck on the left side. While the truck was turning left, the motorcyclist was struck by the truck.

The 36-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to Hanford Adventist Medical where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say alcohol or drug are not suspected to be a factor in the incident, the cause is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.