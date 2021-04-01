Motorcycle rider dies in Visalia crash

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by two cars Wednesday night in Visalia.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Demaree and Pryor avenues.

Visalia Police say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and collided into a car. The injured cyclist was in the roadway.

Police say a witness tried to help the downed rider and both were struck by a vehicle. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and later died. Police say the good samaritan had injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police say all vehicles and drivers remained on the scene.

