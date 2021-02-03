Motorcycle rider critical after distracted minivan-driver crash, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A motorcycle rider is in critical condition in the hospital following a crash in Fresno Wednesday afternoon, which officers say was caused by a minivan driver going through a red light.

According to Fresno Police, the call came in around 3 p.m. in the area of Clinton and Shields avenues. Investigators established that the minivan and motorcycle collided in the intersection when the minivan driver went through a red light. The driver later admitted to being distracted by two children in the back of the vehicle.

Both drivers and the two children were taken to the hospital. The motorcycle driver’s condition is described as critical.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.