Motorcycle rider critical after distracted minivan-driver crash, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle rider critical after distracted minivan-driver crash, police say
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A motorcycle rider is in critical condition in the hospital following a crash in Fresno Wednesday afternoon, which officers say was caused by a minivan driver going through a red light.

According to Fresno Police, the call came in around 3 p.m. in the area of Clinton and Shields avenues. Investigators established that the minivan and motorcycle collided in the intersection when the minivan driver went through a red light. The driver later admitted to being distracted by two children in the back of the vehicle.

Both drivers and the two children were taken to the hospital. The motorcycle driver’s condition is described as critical.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com