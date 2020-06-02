Mother’s message of hope and forgiveness after son killed in DUI crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A mother’s message of hope and forgiveness. Jennifer Riad’s son, Carson Gates, 19, was killed in April in an alleged DUI crash.

Police say James Anderson, 26, was driving under the influence of alcohol and marjiuana when he blew through a red light on Chestnut and Nees Avenues and then slammed into Gates’ car, killing him.

Anderson remains at Fresno County Jail, his bail is set at $400,000.

Gates’ mother says with everything going on in the world she’s ready to forgive Anderson for taking her son’s life.

“My son was such a loving child with such a big heart and full of life,” Riad said.

It’s been more than a month since Riad lost her son.

“As soon as I got the news it was like the life was sucked out of my body,” Riad said.

We poke with Gates’ dad shortly after the crash, his whole world shattered.

“When he died, I died too,” said Richard Gates.

Riad says she’s had time to sit and reflect and with the chaos of the world, she felt the need to spread hope and forgiveness.

“I think right now in our world we need more than ever for love and kindness,” Riad said.

Riad misses her son but says it’s her faith in God that is helping her move forward.

“My God today tells me I’m not to judge and to let the Anderson family know I’m sorry that you’re going through this too and I’m sorry that the choice he made affects everyone,” she said.

Anderson is due back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

