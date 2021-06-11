Mother’s live-in boyfriend arrested on suspicion of child molestation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested this week on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On June 8 officers responded to a sex offense call involving a teen and her mother’s live-in boyfriend.

During the investigation, the victim and witnesses revealed the suspect, 34-year-old Domingo Olivera inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted the victim in their home.

Police say, “the victim had been afraid to come forward in the past until she could not bear it anymore.”

Olivera was arrested at his home in Parlier and taken into custody on two felony sex offenses.

The suspect was transported to the Fresno County Jail where is he being held on a $225,000 bail.

