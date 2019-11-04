Mother who allegedly did drugs while pregnant wanted for murder of unborn baby, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department said they are searching for Chelsea Becker after she delivered a stillborn fetus at a local hospital.

Police said after giving birth medical professionals and other involved parties believe the stillborn fetus may have been drug-exposed while the Becker was pregnant.

The Kings County Coroner’s Office said they completed an autopsy on the stillborn fetus. The Coroner’s Office ruled the stillborn fetus’ death as a Homicide due to toxic levels of Methamphetamine in the fetus’ system.

Further investigation was completed with allied agencies and the Hanford Police Department learned of Chelsea Becker’s years of substance abuse.

Authorities said Becker has had multiple children removed from her custody in the past few years due to situations surrounding her substance abuse.

Police said Chelsea Becker admitted she used Methamphetamine while she was most recently pregnant as late as three days prior to giving birth to the stillborn fetus.

There is an active Kings County arrest warrant for Chelsea Becker for the charge of Murder with the bail amount of $5,000,000.

Chelsea Becker is known to frequent the Tachi Palace in Lemoore, the City of Hanford as well as the City of Dinuba.

Police said if you see Chelsea Becker, do not attempt to contact her but immediately contact the Hanford Police Department or the law enforcement.

Contact the Hanford Police Department Investigations Unit at 559-585-2540.

