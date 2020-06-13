Mother of suspected Paso Robles shooter says son ‘had a history of mental health illness’

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGPE) — Mother of a suspected man of killing one man and injuring four California law enforcement officers is speaking out.

The mother of 26-year-old Mason James Lira, Deborah Hogan said her son had a history of mental health illness and California and Oregon’s health systems failed him.

“California and Oregon’s mental health system allowed Mason to fall through the cracks,” said Hogan. “He had told me many times this past year he was in torment and didn’t want to live. He wasn’t a coward as Sheriff Parkinson stated. He chose to die this way. “

“My condolences to the family of the man he shot and I pray for a speedy recovery to the officers he injured,” she continued.

San Luis Obispo Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus was shot in the head. He underwent surgery and is recovering.

“He is going to be doing okay,” said San Luis Obispo Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

The other three officers including Kings County Deputy Blake Bursiaga was shot in the leg. He is recovering at home and is itching to get back to work.

“He seems to be in good spirits,” said Kings County Sheriff Commander David Dodd. “I spoke to him this morning. He needs some time to recover. I told him ‘we are all tough guys around here, but take some time off and get some sleep and let the thing heal.”

