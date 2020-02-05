Mother of shooting victim speaks as jury selection for alleged killer’s trial begins

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The jury selection is underway for the trial of Kori Muhammad, who is accused of killing three men during a shooting spree in downtown Fresno in 2017.

Police say Muhammad told them he killed the men because they were White.

Muhammad is also accused of killing 25-year-old Carl Williams, who was a security guard at a Fresno motel.

We caught up with Williams’ mother, Francine Williams, as she was visiting her son’s gravesite.

She tells us that she is thankful to see the trial is finally moving forward. It’s been nearly three years since Williams’ son Carl was shot and killed.

“It still hurts, it still hurts and um, we miss him,” Williams said.

Williams was working as an unarmed security guard at the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan, on April 13, 2017, when he was shot to death– his alleged killer, Kori Muhammad.

Police say five days after he killed Williams, Muhammad went on a shooting spree in downtown Fresno, killing Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett and David Jackson.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, especially in those circumstances,” she said.

Police say Muhammad confessed to killing the men because they were White.

“It still gets me very upset and angry that it didn’t stop with just my son and this man, this evil soul just couldn’t stop himself and kept going and killing them the way he did, in cold blood,” Williams said.

Since the shootings, Muhammad has been in court to determine whether he was mentally fit to stand trial. After being found competent, the capital murder trial for Muhammad is finally moving forward.

Muhammad is facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The Fresno County District Attorney is asking for the death penalty.

“I think he should rot in jail, I am grateful for the District Attorney and all their hard work, their team, for finally getting some justice for my son Carl and Zackary, Mark and David,” Williams said.

As Williams’ mother waits for the trial to begin, she finds small comfort visiting her son’s gravesite with her daughters.

A bench donated by Toys-R-US, one of two jobs Williams had, now sits under a tree where the family hangs chimes.

“We miss my son Carl more than you can imagine,” she said. The family honors Williams every year by holding a blood drive in July on his birthday.

The jury selection is expected to take the rest of February and the trial is expected to start in March.

