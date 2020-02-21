Mother of seven receives free smile makeover worth $50k

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A young Fresno mother of seven with only eight teeth remaining receives a life-changing gift– a free $50,000 smile makeover.

Karen Valencia was selected from over 400 local applicants. The smile makeover entails a full-arch and restoration treatment to replace her missing and damaged teeth.

The transformative full-arch restoration procedure is provided by the oral surgeons of Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center’s second annual Second Chance Program.

“So I tell people to not give up because there is people like you who push, who volunteer, who back to the community so they can grow,” said Valencia.

Valencia says this will help her regain confidence and encourage her to reach her goals.

