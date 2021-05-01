Mother of 3 left with nothing after shooting caused fiery car crash into home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been started to help a mother of three whose home burned after the victim of a shooting crashed into her house earlier this week in Bakersfield.

The GoFundMe for Karina Machorro can be found here. Machorro is raising 3 children, the oldest just 8 years old. She was working when the driver was shot, lost control and crashed into her home with her mother and 3 kids inside. Two of the children were in the room the car crashed through, but the grandmother got everyone out safely, and a neighbor helped them over the fence while the house burned.

A neighbor called Machorro at work, and she hurried over to make sure everyone was safe.

“Got my keys and my stuff, and just ran to my house. Good thing that I only work two minutes away from my home,” Machorro said.

Machorro rented the home on Oswell Street and Alloway Lane for the last four years, but did not have insurance. She said she’s grateful for the help provided by the American Red Cross and CityServe, but she says otherwise she has lost everything.

“It hurts because it’s something that you worked for most of your life,” said Machorro, “As a single mom that’s nights of work, hours that were put in to just one day, everything being gone.”

Right now, Machorro and her kids are living in her mother’s small apartment. She said any donations she receives would be to help find them a new place to stay and cover the bare necessities.

No suspect has been arrested in the shooting and the victim has not officially been identified.