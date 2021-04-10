Mother of 3 children found dead in LA being watched by armed guards at Kaweah Delta Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident in the Ponderosa area on Saturday afternoon, where they found 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo in a stolen car and arrested her for carjacking.

During that arrest, they learned she was wanted for the murder of her three children ages; three, two, and six months.

“While they’re making the arrest, they learn she’s actually wanted for the homicides of three small children in the Los Angeles area,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Carrillo’s children were found dead on Saturday morning when their grandmother returned home from work. Police say it appeared the children had been stabbed to death. The official cause and motive are under investigation.

“We will be in touch with the Department of Family and Children Services of Los Angeles County to find out a little bit more about the background of this family but at this time, we’re just trying to put this puzzle together,” said Lt. Anthony Cato from the LAPD Juvenile Division.

Authorities say Carrillo crashed two cars during her flee from Los Angeles. The first accident occurred on Highway 65, just north of Bakersfield.

That’s where a Tulare County resident pulled over to help and she stole his car, later crashing in Ponderosa.

Boudreaux says the man she carjacked was his friend.

“He was pretty shocked, taken aback…He’s a good man, he’s the type of guy that would stop and help, not just drive by,” he said.

Boudreaux says it didn’t appear Carrillo was under the influence. She was airlifted to Kaweah Delta in Visalia to be treated for her injuries. She is being watched by armed guards.

“We want to make sure that she is taken care of, but we also want to make sure that she’s transported to the area of jurisdiction so that she can face whatever prosecution may or may not occur down there,” Boudreaux said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.