Mother of 18-Year-Old Homicide Victim Speaks Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- A Fresno mother is looking for answers after her son was killed in a drive by shooting on Easter Sunday.

One week ago 18-year-old Kelvohn Williams was killed near the intersection of Pottle Street and Merced Ave.

According to the Fresno Police Department, he was stopped at a stop sign in his car when another car pulled up along side him, fired multiple rounds then sped off. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Williams’ family, he was about to graduate from Edison High School. He played on the football team, and his family says he was a kind, hard working young man who cared deeply about his family. No suspect or suspects have been identified by Fresno Police yet in Wiliams’ murder. His mother Tenesha Williams is trying to come to grips with the senseless killing of her son.

“I’m angry for one because I had a good boy,” she said. “I taught him to do the good things in life and you know, he does. He’s not in any gangs or anything.”

Tenesha says she doesn’t want assumptions to be made about her son, that his death is part of an ongoing problem she sees in Fresno, of good people being taken by random acts of violence.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” she said. “There’s a lot of innocent lives all the time, mistaken identity, everything, that’s what I tell my son. I didn’t even let him go to house parties because I was afraid of stuff like this.”

Kelvohn Williams’ aunt feels more needs to be done not just by city officials, but by members of the community to provide more resources to youth so they don’t turn to the crime and violence that took her newphew’s life.

“Nothing is changing in Fresno,” said Tiffany Williams. “Our police (are) not out here looking for people. Where is the support when these young kids don’t have anything to do? When they don’t have anywhere to go but the streets.”

Aliza Nichols is Williams’ older sister. She remembers her brother as a loving uncle who was always there for his nieces and newphew, and passionate about being involved in his community.

“Everybody knew that he was a good boy, a good kid,” Nichols said. “He worked with Stop The Violence and the Boys and Girls Club.”

On Saturday night, dozens who knew Williams held a candlelight vigil at the sight of his murder to remember him. His mother Tenesha says she appreciates the support, but it won’t erase the pain of not being able to see her son again.

“It brings a little warmth in my heart but at the end of the day when it’s all over and done, I’m still looking for my baby to come home.”