Most of Shaver Lake intact, Cressman’s & Shaver Ranch destroyed

SHAVER, California (KGPE) — As the Creek Fire continued to blaze out of control around 1,000 firefighters worked to protect Shaver Lake and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Over 5,000 structures are threatened due to the fire. It is confirmed that around 65 of them are destroyed. Many of the neighborhoods including Ockenden Ranch, Bretz Mills Road, and Sierra Vista.

Shaver Lake businesses and the Shaver Lake Lodge seemed to all be intact with over 1,000 firefighters attacking the fast-growing inferno.

A couple miles south of the lake, local favorite Cressman’s completely destroyed and covered in ash.

“As you can see the fire did come through this area really hot and very fast with those 30-mile an hour winds,” said Fresno County CalFire Spokesperson Seth Brown.

Blackened trees lined both sides of Highway 168.

A broken sign, a fallen phone line, and a charred jeep all that’s left of Shaver Ranch.

You can see the full tour below.

