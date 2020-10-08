Morgan Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols. The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing mask less at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “SNL” officials did not have a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.