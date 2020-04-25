More Valley hospitals receive access to rapid COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — More Valley hospitals are getting access to rapid COVID-19 testing.

Kaweah Delta in Visalia and Sierra View Hospital in Porterville using a test that can tell within minutes if someone has COVID-19.

Madera Community Hospital is another hospital rolling out a faster test. We spoke with them to find out how it works.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.