More Valley hospitals receive access to rapid COVID-19 testing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — More Valley hospitals are getting access to rapid COVID-19 testing.

Kaweah Delta in Visalia and Sierra View Hospital in Porterville using a test that can tell within minutes if someone has COVID-19.

Madera Community Hospital is another hospital rolling out a faster test. We spoke with them to find out how it works.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know