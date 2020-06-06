More Valley businesses preparing to open, others frustrated they still can’t

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California took another major step on the road to reopening Friday.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a list of facilities able to open their doors with modifications next Friday. Bars, schools, museums and hotels are all on the list.

Sean Clinton a general manager at GB3, was happy to hear gyms also made the list.

“We’re training our employees right now. So once everybody gets ready and we’re ready to open, we’re going to open Friday the 12th,” he said.

Clinton said they moved every machine at every location in anticipation of the announcement.

“Everything is six to eight feet apart, so when you sit down you’re ready to work out,” he said.

Staff worked to meet social distancing and sanitation standards from floor to ceiling.

“We’ve got the best ventilation system that you can have for our air conditioning, so the air is ventilated,” he said.

The state released guidelines for disinfecting, screening and physical distancing, asking gyms to have a worksite specific plan. Clinton said they’re ready to review and meet the requirements.

But any plans will have to wait for those in Maggie Bryan’s position. She said she’s frustrated, nail salons like hers are still not getting the go ahead.

“It’s just very upsetting because this is my livelihood, this is my career, you know? And it’s been paused,” she said.

Like gyms, Bryan is spacing out stations, sanitizing, and has a plan in place, including taking client’s temperatures, only accepting appointments, and stocking up on supplies.

Bryan said she’s ready to go, and it’s unfair other businesses can open, when she believes they meet the same requirements.

“I was very disappointed. Because right now I feel that our businesses and our livelihoods are in limbo,” she said.

Newsom has said the virus in California originated in a nail salon, but has not offered proof to backup the claim.

At GB3, people will be encouraged, but not required to wear face masks. Clinton said they’ll be putting information on their website on what visitors can expect when they return.

