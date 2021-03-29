More travelers flew Sunday than any other day during the pandemic, TSA reports

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More people are taking to the skies, according to recent data released by the federal Transportation Security Administration.

Travel experts say the vaccine rollout, Spring Break, and ‘Pandemic Fatigue’ are all contributing to the rise in travelers.

On Sunday, TSA reported 1,574,228 passengers screened at airports across the country – the highest number since the pandemic began.

A year prior, on March 28, 2020, TSA reported 180,002 passengers. The same day in 2019 before the pandemic, TSA reported 2,510,294 passengers.

To handle the increase in travelers, the Fresno Yosemite Airport has added flights and safety protocols. They are also preparing for the launch of Southwest Airlines in late April.

“The airlines are seeing a positive trend with pent-up demand for travel now and in the coming months,” said the airport’s Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.

“At FAT, this trend reflects a combination of Southwest Airlines launching brand-new service in April, our airline partners resuming markets and adding seat capacity with more flights and destinations, all of which expands options for Central Valley travelers and an air gateway for visitors to explore our surrounding region and national parks.”

Shamika Housey’s family decided to take a trip to Las Vegas on Monday, in an attempt to beat the weekend crowds. She says it’s the first time the group of nine has flown since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’m a little nervous but we are going to make sure we stay safe and wear our mask at all times,” said Housey.

She said after the tough year, they wanted to get the grandkids out of the house during Spring Break.

There is concern among health officials the increase of travel and spread of new COVID-19 variants will contribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 16% of the country is fully vaccinated.

“I came because my dad is vaccinated so he felt safe and I felt safe,” said Colorado Springs resident Rudy Luzania.

He chose to travel to see his 86-year-old Dad in Selma after not seeing him for more than a year.

“My flight in was nice and packed so that was a little discouraging, you kind of need to be careful for other people so I have hand sanitizer with me so any time I touch anything I don’t know, I sanitize, and you know, stay safe,” said Luzania.