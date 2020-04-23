Every student at Fresno Unified will take home a laptop or tablet

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The school systems are making sure students learning from home have all the necessary tools to do so as easily as possible. Every student in the Fresno Unified School District will go home with either a tablet or a laptop–that’s more than 74,000 students.

With schools shut down due to COVID-19, the district was given the opportunity to focus on a one-to-one program it was working on–where students have technology with them anywhere, anytime.

Tami Lundberg the Executive Director of Technology at Fresno Unified said, “The move toward online learning has been happening for quite some time–distance learning. This has really provided an acceleration of that and providing students with technology to be able to access that learning really assists them and helps them really excel in those skills.”

So far, Fresno Unified gave out more than 26,000 devices since the school closings. Device distribution will continue as long as necessary to ensure students have access to the technology required.

Precious Mason, a mother of three in the Fresno Unified district, says it’s like they are learning just as they are in the classroom.

“It’s not like they need a lot of help from me which they really don’t, which is so awesome. So, I prefer them to start doing like online school. I think it’s more better and they love it.”

Fresno Unified also implemented a hotspot program which gives access to free internet for families who need it and so far provided about 1,000 students with it.

