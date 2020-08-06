More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

News

by: WGHP and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because they were not inspected before they were imported into the United States.

The products were distributed in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On July 13, about 38,406 pounds of raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat were imported. The meat was then processed into ground beef by another company.

JBS Food Canada ULC is now recalling 80-pound boxes that contain eight 10-pound chubs of “Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef.”

The products have “use by/freeze by” dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 and pack dates of July 20, July 21 or July 22. The lot codes are 2020A or 2030A on the label.

The establishment number listed on the products is “EST. 11126” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance, the department said.

No cases of adverse reactions have been reported.

The USDA urges anyone who has these products to throw them away or return them.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.