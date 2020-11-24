More than 34,000 Christmas lights on display to bring cheer to 2020

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The pandemic is changing all kinds of scheduled events, but one thing that’s happening right on time is the sight of some holiday lights at the 5th annual Davis Family Christmas light show.

There are more than 34,000 lights at 3671 North Laverne, in Fresno and the Davis family hopes it brings some cheer in 2020.

“I think that this year more than ever it’s important that we remember the things that give us joy in life and I know I absolutely love Christmas lights, I have ever since I was born,” said Scott Davis of the Davis Family Christmas light show.

Scott Davis began the light show in 2016 with just 7,800 lights. This year 34,229 lights are up, but Davis says the programming to have them blink along with some festive music is where the real time and effort takes place.

“It takes me between three to four hours for every minute of music to actually program the lights. So, I probably have 150 to 160 hours worth of programming this year.”

The lights and music always begin the Monday before Thanksgiving, but missing from this year’s opening is a taco truck to avoid any COVID concerns.

“COVID has definitely changed all of our lives. We’re just asking people to be safe and considerate for others.”

The light show mastermind says although it might feel a bit different, he had no doubt he was going to continue the tradition this year.

“We definitely get enough traffic to make it worth it, absolutely. Many of our neighbors have told us how much they love being able to see it. I think they like the fact that I put so many lights up that maybe they don’t have to put as many lights up.”

The Davis Family Christmas light show is free to view and will be on display every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.