More than 1,500 pot plants discovered by deputies

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 1,500 marijuana plants have been disposed of by Merced County Sheriff’s Office after they were discovered in a rural part of the county Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office raided a warehouse close to Jerry Collins Avenue and Gurr Road. According to deputies, there were 1,510 plants inside and an area where hazardous chemicals were being dumped. Deputies also reported finding a large generator and eight air-conditioning units.







The owner of the property is being held responsible for the chemical clean-up; the property’s tenant has been issued a citation for the marijuana grow.

California residents are legally permitted to grow up to six marijuana plants, but only indoors.

