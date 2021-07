Fresno reached a high of 106 Thursday afternoon.

Expect similar temperatures Friday with Valley highs in the 100s this weekend and next week.

Mountain thunderstorms will return Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. They will be more widespread Friday and Saturday. These storms have the potential of bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The USDA’s latest Drought Monitor update now has much of the Central Valley in the Exceptional category — their highest drought designation.