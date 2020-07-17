More mask-wearing required in Fresno as city council approves changes to emergency order

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Anyone in Fresno interacting with other people outdoors must wear a mask, according to changes made by Fresno City Council Thursday.

The amendment was one of a list of alterations made by council members to the city’s existing emergency order. Masks must also cover the nose and mouth and cannot have an exhale valve.

District 6 Councilmember Garry Bredefeld votes against the changes.

“We know that with this virus, it doesn’t survive in the heat, in sun,” said Bredefeld. “Frankly, we live in Fresno where, it’s 105, 107 degrees. People shouldn’t be wearing masks in my opinion because it’s very unhealthy outside.”

The new policy also requires businesses to notify all employees of a positive COVID-19 case inside the workplace – within 24 hours after it is confirmed.

“Employees now equipped with this knowledge, and a lot of them will see how close it is hitting close to home. I think that will again encourage that increased level of compliance for a safe workplace,” said Councilmember Nelson Esparza, who introduced the amendments.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says his department will enforce state-wide mandates – and businesses that do not comply with city orders will left for Code Enforcement to deal with.

“Enforcement will be derived primarily from complaints that we receive at Code Enforcement,” said Councilmember Esparza. “The phone number that folks can call, whether they’re an employee of an establishment or whether they’re a customer or a client, is 621-8400.”

Esparza said the hotline has been available for code enforcement complaints even before the pandemic, but Bredefeld said pursuing masking complaints is a waste of time and resources.

“We’re better than this. We don’t need to be tattle-tailing on people whether they’re wearing a mask in a business or not. We have many more things that are very, very important to deal with,” said Bredefeld.

Esparza said the order will not be enforced on an individual basis, but businesses that do not comply will be subject to ever-increasing fines – reaching as high as $10,000 per citation.

