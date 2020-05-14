More local colleges prepare to continue virtual classes in the fall

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – More colleges and universities in the valley are preparing to offer courses primarily online in the fall or are looking at the possibility of doing so.

A spokesperson with the UC office of the president said they’re planning for several scenarios.

“At this juncture, we are exploring a mixed approach with some instruction delivered in classroom and lab settings while other classes will be primarily online,” said Claire Doan, spokesperson with the UC office of the president, in an email.

A spokesperson with UC Merced said that they’re still working on determining plans that work for the campus.

“As you can imagine, each campus has its own strengths and struggles during this time and we are working out the best solution for UC Merced,” the email said.

This comes after California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that all 23 CSU campuses would be holding most classes online.

Senior Kyle Mack has one more semester at Fresno State. His internship with Fresno State Athletics got cut short and he now worries he won’t be able to continue it in the fall.

“I was pretty bummed because I was looking forward to getting a full semesters worth of experience,” Mack said.

Community colleges in the valley have yet to formally announce their plans for the Fall, but the State Center Community College District is moving forward with plans to hold most courses virtually.

“It looks as though we’ll be primarily online for Fall,” said Paul Parnell, the State Center Community College District chancellor.

He said he thinks more students will choose to go to community college in the Fall because of costs and because universities are holding classes online too.

“We’re certainly preparing for that,” Parnell said.

