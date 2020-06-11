More businesses are set to reopen Friday, while others are being asked to keep their doors closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Bars, gyms and even the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are set to reopen Friday, but on Wednesday Fresno County health officials are asking other forms of family entertainment to keep their lights off.

It comes as the Central Valley sees yet another spike in the COVID-19 death toll and confirmed cases that’s prompted the health department to scale back some planned reopenings for businesses.

“We’re excited about having you coming back into the zoo and having a good time with your family and friends, we do want you to do it safely,” said Scott Barton, executive director at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The zoo is implementing new safety protocols, like limiting the number of people inside. They say only 1,300 people will be allowed at one time.

The zoo is also making some paths “one-way” only, limiting shows and asking people to buy tickets online.

“We’re asking you to bring a mask when you come to the zoo, you don’t have to wear it, but please have one with you for anyone over 12 in your party and that way if there are place where people are coming together a little bit more you can put on your mask,” Barton said.

But, the Fresno County Health Department is asking other forms of family entertainment, like movie theaters, arcades, and trampoline parks to hold off on reopening for at least two more weeks.

“They may have a restaurant component inside them which would be allowed to open, but the family entertainment center can not,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Dr. Vohra plans to release a map of the COVID-19 cases per zip code by the end of this week.

“These zip code maps will reveal where people live but that’s not necessarily where they acquired the coronavirus, some people work in a different part of the county, sometimes they work in a different county, and so those have to be taken in light of what these maps reveal,” Vohra said.

He says they are also working with Westside Church of God in southwest Fresno to provide testing and masks.

