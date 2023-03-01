Santa Rosa police officers are seen evacuating students from a school where a student was stabbed to death.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two students were stabbed by another student inside an art class at Montgomery High School on Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Chief said. One of the students, a 16-year-old boy, died in a hospital soon after the fight, the police chief said.

The Santa Rosa 911 communication center was notified about the fight at 11:11 a.m. Santa Rosa Police Department officers arrived on campus four minutes later.

The student armed with the knife fled from the campus. Police later found him hiding by a nearby church and arrested him. Officers are still looking for the weapon, which the chief described as a switchblade.

There is no active threat to students or staff on campus, police said. Some students, however, said they felt scared and unsafe because of how school administrators and law enforcement handled the incident.

Students were ordered to shelter in place. One student said no one knew if the killer was going to return to the school or not.

A reunification location for students and parents was established on the Montgomery High School football field. All students were eventually allowed to evacuate from the campus. Classes were canceled for the day.

Montgomery High School is located at 1250 Hahman Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.