Monday to end string of foggy mornings

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon Monday for the San Joaquin Valley. Visibilities will frequently be reduced to a few hundred feet or less. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Plan on extra time to reach your destination.

Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, I-5 near Lost Hills, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.

Here’s a visualization of the spread of Valley fog this evening. An algorithm is used to “see” this via processing certain wavelengths detected by satellite.

Monday morning will be the last morning with dense fog for a while.

A passing disturbance will provide enough mixing of the air in the Valley to prevent fog formation. It brings clouds and a slight chance of showers, too.

Temperatures were cool again Sunday afternoon in the Valley.