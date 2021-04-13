Monday Sports Notes: Bulldog hoops lands Pac-12 guard; Sutherland wins first college golf title

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. UCLA won 80-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona’s Baker Jr. commits to Fresno State

It looks like the Fresno State men’s basketball program has added a graduate transfer, who could end up making an immediate impact next season.



On his twitter account Monday, Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. committed to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5 Baker is a former four-star recruit, who signed with Kentucky out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles. He spent two seasons at Kentucky. He redshirted the first year there in 2017-18 due to injury, and appeared in 28 games in 2018-19, totaling 64 points and 13 3-pointers over 254 minutes. He scored a career-high eight points vs. Wofford in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

He then transferred to Arizona and played two seasons in Tucson. He appeared in all 32 games in his first year with the Wildcats in 2019-20, often serving as the first sub off the bench.



He averaged 12 points per game — including 29 against Stanford and 33 against Northern Arizona — and shot 34 percent from three-point land in 12 games for the Wildcats this past season. But his season was cut short on Jan. 9 after breaking his wrist.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired last Wednesday, but media reports indicated Baker Jr. entered the transfer portal in late March.

Bulldog sophomore Sutherland wins first college golf title

Fresno State sophomore golfer Mathew Sutherland won his first individual championship as a Bulldog on Monday, when he took home medalist honors at the El Macero Classic on Monday.

Sutherland, who is originally from Sacramento, finished at 13-under par over three rounds, after firing three rounds in the sixties.

Sutherland’s victory is the 22nd individual title by a Bulldog since 1995, and the Bulldogs’ second individual championship this spring, as Tommy Stephenson won the 2021 Bandon Dunes Championship in March.



Stephenson finished all alone in third place, five shots behind Sutherland. It was his fifth Top 10 finish in the his last six collegiate tournament appearances.

As a team, Fresno State finished in fourth place – just three strokes back of UC Davis and Saint Mary’s College – for the Bulldogs’ best finish of the season.

Mathew is the son of former Fresno State All-American David Sutherland, and the nephew of another ex-Bulldog All-American Kevin Sutherland. Both brothers had successful careers on the PGA Tour, and Kevin is the current money leader on the PGA Tour Champions.

Lynch has lead at Fresno State Classic

The Fresno State women’s golf team is currently hosting the Fresno State Classic at Copper River Country Club in Fresno, and after the first two rounds Monday, Bulldog junior Harriet Lynch leads by three shots at 10-under par.

Lynch’s 10-under 134 total is a program-low two-round total. The junior fired a career-low 66 (-6) in the second of two rounds on Monday. Lynch led the field with 11 birdies during her 36 total holes Monday.

As a team, the Bulldogs are tied for second at 4-over 580 (294-286). Fresno State’s 286 in the second round is its lowest single round score of the season.

The tournament concludes with the final 18 holes on Tuesday.





