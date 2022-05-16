(KGPE) – Monday’s sports headlines included former Bulldog receiver Keric Wheatfall signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tuesday’s Fresno State baseball game getting canceled.

Wheatfall signs with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA – After three solid seasons at Fresno State, wide receiver Keric Wheatfall got himself a tryout at the Eagles rookie mini-camp and he apparently took advantage of it, because Philadelphia has signed the Texas native to a rookie contract.



The undrafted rookie, who spent one year at Blinn College in Texas, before he transferred to Fresno State, still faces an uphill battle when it comes to possibly making the team, but he is off to a good start.

In three years at Fresno State, Wheatfall had 78 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior in 2021, Wheatfall was third on the team with 38 catches, 616 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Fresno State baseball game canceled

FRESNO, Calif. – Tuesday’s scheduled home finale for the Fresno State baseball team against CSU Bakersfield has been canceled.



No reason has been given for the cancelation.



The Bulldogs will close out the regular season with three critical games at Nevada starting Thursday. Fresno State is currently tied with Air Force for fourth-place in the conference standings and only the top four make the postseason tournament.

With the cancelation, the Bulldogs close out the season 16-16 at home and have now finished .500 or better at home in all 20 of Coach Batesole’s seasons at Fresno State.

Buchanan alum gets weekly honor again

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Fresno State conference rival San Diego State has struggled as a team this year on the diamond, but the Aztecs have been getting some excellent pitching from Buchanan alum TJ Fondtain recently.



For the second straight week, the Clovis native was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week on Monday, after posting a second consecutive complete game in a win over Nevada Saturday.



The sophomore also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double in Saturday’s win.

Buchanan baseball top-ranked in state

CLOVIS, Calif. – Fondtain’s high school alma mater is getting ready to open the Division I Central Section playoffs on Thursday against Frontier.



The 25-4 and TRAC champion Buchanan Bears will enter that game as the top seed in Division I, and as the state’s top-ranked team, as CalHiSports.com has moved them into that spot after previous No. 1 Orange Lutheran lost last week.

Grizzlies’ Goodman earns Player of the Week

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Grizzlies won four of six games in Visalia against the Rawhide last week and Hunter Goodman was a big reason why.



The Fresno catcher and first baseman hit three homers and batted .462 over those six games, and for his efforts, he was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday.



The fourth-round pick in last year’s draft out of the University of Memphis is now tied for first in the league in hits, second in total bases, and third in homers.



The Grizzlies open a six-game home series against Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday morning at 11:05 a.m.