Monday News & Notes: Kelly suffers another injury, Thibault tied for 94th at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Kelly reportedly suffers another knee injury

Former Clovis West football star Caleb Kelly appears to have suffered another major injury setback.

After spending most of last year recovering from a torn ACL, the Oklahoma linebacker reportedly suffered another significant knee injury at practice on Monday, which is likely another torn ACL, according to SoonerScoop.com.



The former five-star recruit is a fifth-year senior, who was expected to be a big contributor for Oklahoma as an inside linebacker this season.

Thibault tied for 94th at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Fresno State senior-to-be golfer Brigitte Thibault has qualified for her first U.S. Women’s Amateur this week in Rockville, Maryland.



In the first round of stroke play Monday, she posted a five-over 77 and is tied for 94th. The round was suspended due to darkness with two players left on the course.



After the round, the USGA announced the second round of stroke play scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until Wednesday, because of severe weather forecasted for Rockville on Tuesday, due to Hurricane Isaias, which is bearing down on the area.

At the U.S. Women’s Amateur, the 132 players in the field compete in two rounds of stroke play, with the top 64 advancing to the match play portion of the tournament.