FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was driving under the influence with her three children in the car on I-5, according to Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say someone called 911 to report a possible DUI driver on I-5. When CHP officers arrived they found the car parked on the shoulder of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel.

CHP says the young children had let themselves out of the car and were standing near the traffic lanes.