Mobile home park that should be shut down concerned neighbors for years

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Trail’s End Mobile Home Park near Sierra and Blackstone should be shut down, according to documents from the state. On Thursday night, the Fresno Fire Department reported that after a fire that broke in the park, one person died and another was injured.

Sharee Garrison has lived less than a block from Trail’s End for about 14 years. She says her husband took drone footage that can be viewed above about a year ago to highlight the living conditions, and complain to the city about safety.

A fire marshal with the Fresno Fire Department says that the state has jurisdiction over monitoring and enforcing health and safety codes in mobile home parks. Sharee Garrison says she has seen signs of safety hazards for some time.

“They do not maintain any fire lanes in there,” Garrison said. “There’s things in there that people shouldn’t even be living in.”

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. Garrison says she has noticed many issues with the mobile home park for years, ranging from illegal activity to overall poor maintenance.

“No one’s taking care of the people in there,” Garrison said. “They need to be taken care of.”

In January, a notice was posted by the state to close down the park due to unsafe conditions. The owner and property manager of the Trail’s End park could not be reached for comment. Garrison feels the cramped conditions in the park are part of the reason why Thursday’s fire was so destructive.

“They need to make people maintain their fire lanes,” Garrison said. “And keep everything cleaned up.”

A spokesperson for the Fresno Fire Department also notes how compact the mobile home park is.

“When you have a lot of debris outside your home, not only does it make it more difficult because it’s potential fuel for the fire, but it makes it difficult for us as firefighters because just accessing the home, getting inside,” said Shane Brown.

City, county, and state officials are looking into why the park continues to operate.