Mobile COVID-19 clinics are on the road thanks to $5M of city money going to UCSF Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – City of Fresno funds were given to UCSF Fresno to ramp up COVID-19 testing locally using mobile clinics.

The $5M grant is from the city’s portion of CARES Act funds. It will be spent on medical vans and RV clinics that will travel around the city bringing service to underserved and vulnerable communities, all while students get more experience.

UCSF Fresno hopes to complete 15,000 COVID-19 tests in six months.

“We see this as a really important integrated partnership with the black and African community, the Latinx community, the immigrant community, and then us providing the expertise that we can from the medical side,” said UCSF Fresno Associate Dean Michael Peterson.

The units will start in south Fresno. The clinics will offer COVID-19 tests, education about the disease, and will work with churches and non-profit organizations to train contact tracers.

“They really have their eyes and ears on the streets,” said Councilmember Luis Chavez. “They see the folks that are not feeling well. They see the people that call for resources.”

UCSF Fresno plans to run the mobile clinic even after the funding from the CARES Act runs out.

“What we are trying to build is an infrastructure,” said Chavez. “To try and prepare for, god forbid, a second or third wave.”

There will also be a virtual component for people to do telemedicine calls directly to the mobile clinics.

