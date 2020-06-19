Mobile COVID-19 clinics are on the road thanks to $5M of city money going to UCSF Fresno

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – City of Fresno funds were given to UCSF Fresno to ramp up COVID-19 testing locally using mobile clinics.

The $5M grant is from the city’s portion of CARES Act funds. It will be spent on medical vans and RV clinics that will travel around the city bringing service to underserved and vulnerable communities, all while students get more experience.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

UCSF Fresno hopes to complete 15,000 COVID-19 tests in six months.

“We see this as a really important integrated partnership with the black and African community, the Latinx community, the immigrant community, and then us providing the expertise that we can from the medical side,” said UCSF Fresno Associate Dean Michael Peterson.

The units will start in south Fresno. The clinics will offer COVID-19 tests, education about the disease, and will work with churches and non-profit organizations to train contact tracers.

“They really have their eyes and ears on the streets,” said Councilmember Luis Chavez. “They see the folks that are not feeling well. They see the people that call for resources.”

UCSF Fresno plans to run the mobile clinic even after the funding from the CARES Act runs out.

“What we are trying to build is an infrastructure,” said Chavez. “To try and prepare for, god forbid, a second or third wave.”

There will also be a virtual component for people to do telemedicine calls directly to the mobile clinics.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.