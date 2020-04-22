Mississippi attorney general prepares to sue China due to COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that she is preparing to file a lawsuit against China to hold the nation accountable for the malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” said Fitch. “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court.”

Her case will seek damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and is similar to a case filed earlier this week by the State of Missouri. 

