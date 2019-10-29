Mississipi woman’s SOS message leads to her rescue at Kings Canyon National Park

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Mary Joanna Gomez from Mississippi was found alive and in stable condition by the National Park Service personnel on October 28th afternoon.

She was found off-trail about 3.5 miles over rocky and steep terrain from her car.

A California Air National Guard aircraft C-130 notice an SOS spelled out with rocks on the ground and found Gomez nearby. Ground searchers responded and were able to find her cold, thirsty and hungry, but in otherwise good health.

The woman was reported missing by her family after missing her work shift in the Bay Area on Friday, October 25.

Her last contact with family had been the day prior while visiting Kings Canyon National Park when she started her intention to visit Sequoia. Her vehicle was located on the night of October 26th which helped narrow down the search zone.

