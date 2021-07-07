Mission Bell Winery hosting a job fair July 8

Get your career in the wine industry started with Mission Bell Winery.

Mission Bell Winery is a division of Constellation Brands, Inc. They have roughly 300-350 employees and are looking to fill both seasonal and full-time positions. The responsibilities of a Seasonal Worker can be from grape receiving to operating crushers, presses, fermenters.

With harvest expected to start in August, they are looking to bring on employees the last week of July for training. Previous winery or production experience is not required but is preferred.

Mission Bell is actively looking to fill 40 seasonal positions across all three shifts for harvest. They also have full-time opportunities available. For the job fair, walk-ins are welcomed. We will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and offers.