Missing hiker found dead in Kings Canyon National Park

Alan Stringer is shown in a photo shared by the Inyo County Sheriff’s office on Nov. 7, 2019

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiker reported missing earlier this week has been found dead in Kings Canyon National Park.

According to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Alan Stringer from Huntington Beach was reported missing by family members on Monday. A search by both Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and CHP began on Wednesday and a ground team discovered the 40-year-old at the top of the Darwin Glacier, near the base of the notch to go up Mount Darwin.

An investigation into Stringer’s death has begun.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.