Miss Winkles fundraiser and pet fashion show

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tickets are on sale for the biggest pet event of the year!

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption in Clovis is inviting the community for its 14th annual fundraiser dinner and pet fashion show.

The event will be on Saturday, March 14 at the Regency Event Center in Clovis.

The ticket includes a delicious full-service dinner, no-host bar, live auction, dessert auction, and raffle.

Pet owners are encouraged to sign up their pets to strut down the runway as part of the fashion show, to be held as the evening’s finale.

To purchase tickets or sign up for the pet fashion show visit their website or Miss Winkles on Facebook.











