Miss California: Road to the Crown

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The countdown is over. It’s time to claim the crown.

The Making of Miss California 2021 is a competition like you’ve never seen before. For the past 26 years, young women from all around California have come to Fresno to compete for the title of Miss California. They’re also competing to win thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Let us take you behind the scenes to show you there’s more than beauty and grace as we meet the women competing to become the next Miss California.

Watch the countdown to the crown: