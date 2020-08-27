Mirage resort reopened Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than five months, MGM Resorts International reopened the Mirage to the public Thursday morning.

8 News Now interviewed Niklas Rytterstrom, The Mirage President & COO.

Mirage, which ushered in the mega-resort era in Las Vegas in 1989, closed in mid-March, along with other Nevada gaming properties, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort also reopened the Dolphin Habitat, Siefried & Roy’s Secret Garden and will begin doing its nightly volcano shows Thursday at 8 p.m.

Are you ready to imagine again? Paradise is officially open! 😍 pic.twitter.com/fVbrohh12l — The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) August 27, 2020

The Mirage is one of the last MGM Resort International properties on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen. The following properties on the Strip remain closed: Tropicana, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and the LINQ.

The resort will follow the same safety protocols as other MGM resort properties.

