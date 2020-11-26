“Miracle at Modernist,” outdoor holiday pop-up bar

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Christmas arrives early in downtown Fresno, in the form of an outdoor holiday pop-up bar.

At the Modernist craft cocktail bar, they’re calling it Miracle at Modernist.

“We turn the bar to really feel like Christmas and holiday and everything obviously this is COVID so the event is happening outdoors and we’re not able to have people indoors but usually it’s an event that happens indoors and inside you feel like your kind of like Christmas Tree Lane – but with cocktails,” said Modernist owner Carmen Cerrato.

They have a menu of festive cocktails that are served-up in holiday mugs.

The outdoor seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and they’ll have heaters to keep folks warm.

