BISHOP, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor earthquake shook near Bishop early Wednesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.7 quake occurred at 5:10 am. About an hour later, a 2.8 quake shook the nearby Searles Valley.

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries

