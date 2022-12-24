KGPE – Fresno State star running back Jordan Mims took to twitter Friday to officially declare for the NFL Draft, and thank Bulldog Nation for six great years, while players with Central Valley roots at both UCLA and USC announced they are forgoing bowl games to prepare for the draft.

Mims calls Fresno State “greatest decision of his life”

Fresno State running back Jordan Mims finished off his Bulldog career in style, winning Offensive MVP honors – and the cool boxing-style belt that went along with it – in last Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, when he rushed for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns.

On Friday, Jordan, a sixth-year senior who will leave Fresno State with an undergraduate and master’s degree, said goodbye to Fresno in style as well.

He posted a heartfelt note to Bulldog nation, where he thanked his family, his teammates, his coaches, and said “there truly isn’t a fan base like the Red Wave anywhere else.”

Mims also writing his decision to become a student-athlete at Fresno State “was the greatest decision of his life.”

Mims, who is out of college eligibility, closed the note by making official what was assumed, that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft in the spring.

Mims rushed for 1,370 yards this past season, with 18 rushing touchdowns, and will leave Fresno State fifth all-time in career rushing yards.

Kazmeir Allen declares for draft

Another running back/wide receiver with Valley ties, Tulare Union alum Kazmeir Allen, also announced on twitter Friday he is declaring for the NFL Draft.



Unlike Mims, Allen actually had one year of eligibility left at UCLA, but will forgo that to pursue the NFL dream.

In his five seasons as a Bruin – where he began as a running back and eventually transitioned to wide receiver – Allen caught seven touchdowns, ran for four scores, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as well.

At Tulare Union, Allen set a California High School record with 72 total touchdowns as a senior, and also won the won the 100m event (10.44) at the 2018 CIF state track and field championships.

According to the L.A. Times, Allen had not practiced with the Bruins this month, as UCLA prepared for the upcoming Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30.

Allen was UCLA’s second-leading receiver with 49 catches and 403 yards this past season as a redshirt junior.

Vorhees opting out of USC bowl game

From a Bruin to a Trojan.



Kingsburg alum Andrew Vorhees also announced on twitter Friday he is opting out of USC’s upcoming appearance in the Cotton bowl to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

Vorhees spent six years as a Trojan, and was a First Team AP All-American this season, starting for an explosive offense headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Vorhees made 55 career starts at USC, playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

His senior year was spent mainly at guard.

ESPN’s overall draft rankings have him currently ranked as the 128th-best overall prospect.



