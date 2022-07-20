(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State sixth-year running back Jordan Mims was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award Wednesday, presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.



Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford actually recruited Mims to Fresno State in his first stint as the headman, and thinks big things could be in store for Mims this season.

“It’s his time to shine, not that he hasn’t before, because he’s really been an integral part of our program, and now he’s gonna be the lead horse,” said Tedford at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. “And he’s ready for it. He looks great, he’s had a great summer. And hopefully, we can keep him healthy, and he can reach his full potential.”



We got a little sneak preview of what Mims might be able to do as the lead back in last year’s New Mexico Bowl.

With Ronnie Rivers sitting out that game, Mims shined, as he finished with 236 total yards and three touchdowns, as he was named the game’s Offensive MVP.

Fresno State opens its season against Cal Poly on Thursday Sept. 1.