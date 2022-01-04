Mims, Cropper announce they are returning to Bulldogs; former Cal receiver commits to Fresno State

Fresno State running back Jordan Mims (7) makes a touchdown run against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FRESNO, Calif. – Returning Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford got some good news Monday, as star running back Jordan Mims made it official: he is going to utilize his super senior season and return to the Bulldogs in 2022.

Mims posted a message to his twitter account saying in part, “Fresno has become his second home and there’s no other place he would rather be.”

With coach Tedford returning, Mims also writing that the “possibilities with this team are nothing short of amazing.”

It will be Mims’ sixth-year in the program, as he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility being offered to those players who participated in the truncated 2020 season.



Sharing time with Ronnie Rivers, Mims averaged nearly six yards a carry this past season and was recently named the Offensive MVP of the New Mexico Bowl.

In that game, Mims finished with 165 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, and an additional 71 yards and one touchdown receiving. He totaled 236 all-purpose yards.

Another offensive weapon will also be back, as the Bulldogs leading receiver in 2021 Jalen Cropper also announced he will be back with Fresno State in 2022.



In a tweet, Cropper saying “these past 3 years with the Bulldogs have been life-changing” and he can’t wait to get back to work with coach Tedford and his staff.



Cropper had reportedly been giving some thought to possibly going pro.

With the new year and a fresh start I want to thank everybody that has been apart of this journey.This for you pops I promise we gon make it. Family, Friends, Fans Sorry 4 The Wait🤫👾 #J5 pic.twitter.com/IuwEzupNDv — Jalen Cropper (@jcropper_5) January 2, 2022

Cropper, who chose the Bulldogs over several offers from power five schools after a high school career split between Sanger and Buchanan High Schools, finished with 85 receptions for 899 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns this past season for Fresno State. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

That wide receiver room next season will also have Fresno State returners Josh Kelly and Zane Pope, and a talented graduate transfer as well, because former Cal receiver Nikko Remigio announced on twitter he is committed to Fresno State.

He is a former four-star recruit who spent four years at Cal, where he led them in receiving in 2019.