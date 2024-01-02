Buchanan alum moving on to next level

Former Buchanan High star Kendall Milton made it official Monday – he is going to forego a possible fifth year of eligibility at Georgia and declare for the NFL Draft.



He made the announcement in a social media post, in which he called his four years at Georgia “the best four years of his life.”



Milton made the announcement two days after he was named the Most Outstanding Player in Georgia’s dominating 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State on Saturday.



Milton rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in that game, despite not playing at all in the second half.



Milton averaged over six yards a carry in his four-year college career, and was a part of two national championship teams with the Bulldogs.

While he was there, Milton’s Georgia teams (2020-2023) lost only four games total.



Milton’s father Chris told Sports Central in a text that Kendall is now completely focused on training for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which begins in late February.

Chris says Kendall plans on doing his Combine training in Frisco, Texas.

Kendall already graduated from Georgia in mid-December, with a degree in consumer economics.

Coaches, player with Central Valley ties to play for national title

Former Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer, and several former Bulldog assistants (Ryan Grubb, William Inge, Chuck Morrell, Eric Schmidt, Julius Brown, Lee Marks), along with former San Joaquin Memorial wide receiver Jalen McMillan, all helped Washington beat Texas 37-31 Monday night at the Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) in New Orleans.

With the win, the Huskies became the second-ever Pac-12 team to reach the championship game in the College Football Playoff era.

“These guys are the most resilient guys I’ve ever been around,” said DeBoer on the field after the game. “They made a goal, they all came back to do something special, and these guys, I just can’t say enough about how much I love them, and they just keep bringing it each and every day, each and every week, to achieve the goals they set forth a year ago.”

McMillan was one of a number of Huskies, along with talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who announced they would return for another season at Washington, after the Huskies went 11-2 last season, in DeBoer’s first season as head coach at the school.

In the win against the Longhorns, McMillan caught five passes for 58 yards and a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

McMillan was named to the CalHiSports all-state first team following his senior year at San Joaquin Memorial (2019), and was rated the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 8 wide receiver in the country, as well as the No. 6 recruit in California, by 247Sports.

DeBoer spent two seasons as Fresno State’s head football coach (2020-2021), going 12-6 overall in his time there.

He took the Huskies job after the regular-season ended, and before the Bulldogs’ New Mexico Bowl win in 2021.

He was previously hired as Jeff Tedford’s offensive coordinator when Tedford took over at Fresno State in 2017, and spent two season in that role, helping the Bulldogs go 22-6 in those two seasons, which included a Mountain West Conference Championship in 2018.

Former Central High star Xavier Worthy caught 2 passes for 45 yards for Texas in the Sugar Bowl loss.

No. 2 Washington (14-0) will play No. 1 Michigan (14-0) next Monday (Jan. 8) at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It is the first appearance in the championship game for both schools in the BCS era.