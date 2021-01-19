Mike Pence’s visit to Central Valley hits home as his term comes to a close

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence touched down at Lemoore’s Naval Air Base on Saturday to speak with military families.

The Vice President chose the base as one of his last visits before he leaves office. A part of that was because his son-in-law and his daughter are stationed there.

“As most of you know,” said Pence. “Our daughter Charlotte and son-in-law Henry are stationed right here at NAS Lemoore, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Loud music and applause rung out as the Vice President and Second Lady stepped out of Air Force

The personal connection was a big talking part for Pence. His other major topic was what he believed the Trump administration was able to accomplish in the last four years.

Pence praised the administration for rebuilding what he called a “hollowed out” military, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and work in the middle east.

“Strike fighters right here at NAS Lemoore were in the fight from early on,” said Pence. “Hitting ISIS, driving them from their strongholds.”

After thanking the soldiers for their service, Pence was welcomed with a surprise flyover.

Valley Congressman David Valadao was in the crowd with around 100 military personnel.

After his speech, the Vice President was surrounded as he answered any questions from the troops and then headed out.

“May God bless all those serving in our nation and may God bless America,” said Pence.

The Vice President and Second Lady stayed in California for the night and headed to New York on Sunday.

The two visited Lemoore back in 2019.